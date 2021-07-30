Advertisement

MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.

Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell’s face is well-known to Fox viewers. He told the Journal he spent $50 million last year advertising on Fox.

Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden and had sought to promote a symposium next month where some of the claims are to be presented.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox said in a statement.

A representative for Lindell did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Springfield-Greene County officials withdraw request for alternate care site
Deadly crash on Glenstone Avenue
Driver killed in a crash near Evangel University in Springfield
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban

Latest News

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri bill would offer unpaid leave to victims of domestic and sexual violence
Masks
Publix to require masks for workers in stores
Mt. Vernon Library reopens after repairs from flood damage
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senate advances nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan