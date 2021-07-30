Advertisement

Ozark Empire Fair: Crowder will not perform August 1, change made for weekend performance

Crowder.
Crowder.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center has announced a change to performance scheduled this weekend at the KY3 Grandstand.

Christian music artist Crowder will no longer perform the concert on August 1, organizers announced Friday.

“The fair team just received word that due to unforeseen circumstances Crowder will be unable to perform the concert on August 1,” said the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in a statement.

Another artiest, Tauren Wells, will be performing in Crowder’s place.

All current tickets are still valid. However, refunds are being offered for those that would like one. If tickets were purchased in-person with cash or check, email boxoffice@ozarkempirefair.com for information on how to get a refund.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Springfield-Greene County officials withdraw request for alternate care site
Deadly crash on Glenstone Avenue
Driver killed in a crash near Evangel University in Springfield
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban

Latest News

Cox Medical Center Branson held its annual “salute to first responders” drive through lunch with additional vaccine clinic
Mystery illness killing songbirds
Unknown illness killing songbirds across several states, so far not in Missouri
Arkansas schools may be able to require students to wear masks following a review of Act 1002.
Arkansas governor calls special session to address mask mandate ban in schools
Arkansas school masking
Arkansas school masking
Beat the heat this weekend
Escape the heat with these family-friendly activities