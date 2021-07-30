Ozark Empire Fair: Crowder will not perform August 1, change made for weekend performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center has announced a change to performance scheduled this weekend at the KY3 Grandstand.

Christian music artist Crowder will no longer perform the concert on August 1, organizers announced Friday.

“The fair team just received word that due to unforeseen circumstances Crowder will be unable to perform the concert on August 1,” said the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in a statement.

Another artiest, Tauren Wells, will be performing in Crowder’s place.

All current tickets are still valid. However, refunds are being offered for those that would like one. If tickets were purchased in-person with cash or check, email boxoffice@ozarkempirefair.com for information on how to get a refund.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.