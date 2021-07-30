Springfield Public Schools, city of Springfield in need of crossing guards for school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield and Springfield Public Schools will partner to provide crossing guard services for elementary students at 26 locations.

The city is in need of 15 crossing guards before school starts at the end of August. Traffic Engineer Brett Foster said it’s a rewarding job to keep elementary school students safe and you’re getting paid while doing it.

“Having that adult there to cross with them gives a much more safe situation,” said Foster. “Somebody with a stop sign and a vest makes sure that traffic is stopped before a kid comes across the street. So it’s extremely important. As a parent myself I want them to be safe going to school.”

Guards will work 55 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon when school is in session. The crossing guards will earn $14.20 per hour. They must work in all weather conditions and must wear a face mask. The guards will receive training and equipment, such as a stop sign and vest.

Foster says, ike many business across Springfield, it is hard to find workers.

“The city’s still committed to making sure there’s someone there to cross the kids,” said Foster. “Last year public works and city police and others filled in at those locations to make sure there was somebody there. It was very disruptive to schedules.”

To learn more and apply, see the online job posting or call 417-619-2899.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.