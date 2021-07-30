Springfield Public Schools will require masking for students, staff to start 2021-22 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All students and staff for Springfield Public Schools will be required to wear face masks for the start of the upcoming school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan made the announcement Friday after weeks of rising COVID-19 cases in the southwest Missouri region and updated school guidance from the CDC.

WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

Most recently, updated masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages a return to in-person learning five days a week with masking required for all students enrolled in grades pre-K through 12.

“Masking is effective in limiting the spread of the virus at school and reducing the number of cases required to quarantine,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of SPS. “Keeping more students in school supports their learning and social development while allowing parents to work without frequent disruptions caused when students must quarantine at home following exposure.”

“We appreciate the proactive response of Springfield Public Schools to follow our recommendation and modify protocols when health conditions warrant,” said Katie Towns, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “Wearing masks is a critical measure we can all take to help our community reduce the spread of COVID-19 while we encourage more of our neighbors to be vaccinated.”

The SPS masking requirement applies to anyone entering SPS facilities. It’s unclear how long the requirement will be in effect, but the district will monitor vaccination data and COVID-19 trends before making such a decision.

“Our goal is to remove the masking requirement, in collaboration with public health experts, as soon as local data indicates it is appropriate. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our community and encourage all those over the age of 12 to be vaccinated now. Only by increasing vaccination rates can we hope to quickly return to the sense of normalcy that we all agree is needed,” said Dr. Lathan.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.