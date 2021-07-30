WATCH @ 2 p.m.: Springfield School District, Springfield-Greene County Health Department to hold a joint news conference Friday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns will hold a news conference Friday afternoon. According to a news release, they will provide COVID-19 updates.

Representatives from CoxHealth and Mercy will also attend the news conference.

The news conference starts at 2 p.m.

