WATCH @ 2 p.m.: Springfield School District, Springfield-Greene County Health Department to hold a joint news conference Friday afternoon
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns will hold a news conference Friday afternoon. According to a news release, they will provide COVID-19 updates.
Representatives from CoxHealth and Mercy will also attend the news conference.
The news conference starts at 2 p.m.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.