Advertisement

WATCH @ 2 p.m.: Springfield School District, Springfield-Greene County Health Department to hold a joint news conference Friday afternoon

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns will hold a news conference Friday afternoon. According to a news release, they will provide COVID-19 updates.

Representatives from CoxHealth and Mercy will also attend the news conference.

The news conference starts at 2 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Springfield-Greene County officials withdraw request for alternate care site
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban
The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.
Springfield Police Department officer injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Latest News

6 chimps removed from Missouri facility under court order
Jordan Valley Community Health Center and the MO disaster medical assistance team opened this...
COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment expands to multiple Jordan Valley Community Health Center locations
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: Is Missouri rent relief enough to halt evictions?
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning during a baseball...
Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push
4 the Love of K9's Yappy Hour is Saturday at the Bark Yard
Leigh's Lost and Found: Upcoming meet and greet adoption event for 4 the Love of K9's