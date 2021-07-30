Texas County man charged in sex crimes investigation

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man faces criminal charges in a sex crimes investigation after his arrest Friday.

Mark Forbeck, 64, is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The Texas County Prosecuting Attorney charged Forbecj with second-degree child molestation and incest, according to court records.

Texas County deputies joined an investigator with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division to investigate a report of child molestation in the Mountain Grove area. A child had disclosed allegations of sexual contact with an adult, leading to a child abuse/neglect hotline report to the Department of Social Services.

A warrant was issued Friday, and deputies arrested Forbeck. During a interview with investigating deputies, Forbeck admitted to sexual contact with the victim.

