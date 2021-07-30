Walnut Grove to revisit tax levy proposal for fourth time, upcoming election set for Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local elections are set for Tuesday, August 3, and ballots in Greene County will list a familiar proposal for the Walnut Grove School District.

The proposal calls for a tax levy increase, and the district is taking its fourth run on the ballot to increase taxes in order to fund building renovations.

The last vote on this proposal was a close call, decided by a difference of one on a vote, 189 against to 188 for the proposal, according to previous KY3 reporting.

According to the proposal, the operating tax levy will increase by $0.7900 (from $4.0530 to $4.8430) per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation through tax year 2040.

To put things into perspective, the $0.79 tax levy would have added a tax increase of about $150 a year for a $100,000 home.

According to the ballot, the funds will go towards the replacement of roofing, ceiling tiles, windows, window fills, plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems to the elementary and high school buildings.

Additionally, the district will use the funds to renovate the elementary school restrooms, construct corridors between school buildings and entry vestibules to enhance safety and security, develop a new drop-off/pick-up lane, sidewalk and parking lot and to complete other remodeling and repair improvements to existing facilities.

KY3 spoke to residents and parents of the Walnut School district who voiced their opinion on the upcoming proposal.

For the upcoming election absentee ballots are available over the weekend.

According to previous KY3 reporting, “If you live in Republic, the Brookline Fire Protection District or the Walnut Grove School District you can cast an absentee ballot Saturday or Monday. Those three entities have money issues on the ballot on Tuesday.”

You can cast your ballot at the Election Center at 1126 North Boonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday or from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

You need to bring a proper form of identification.

