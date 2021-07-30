Advertisement

WATCH: Springfield Public Schools and health leaders update on COVID-19 cases and response

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders and health officials around Springfield offer insight on the latest COVID-19 trends and actions impacting the community.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns spoke Friday afternoon, addressing recent COVID-19 trends and a new masking requirement for Springfield Public Schools.

All students and staff for Springfield Public Schools will be required to wear face masks for the start of the upcoming school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from CoxHealth and Mercy also shared updates on COVID-19 cases projections and new developments in the push for an alternate care site.

According to Towns, the alternate care site is no longer an immediate need after the response from local hospitals.

Watch the news conference in the stream above.

