Beating the heat: Soaring Eagle Farms working to keep animals cool at the Ozark Empire Fair

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With high temperatures in the Ozarks, a hot day can create serious problems for animals, especially when it’s time to perform.

With the Ozark Empire Fair having lots of shows and livestock this year, KY3 caught up with a participating show that has both.

Glen Lewis is the general manager of Soaring Eagle Farms and has eight Clydesdale horses performing in shows at the 85th annual Ozarks Empire Fair in Springfield.

Lewis explained that it’s vital to keep the animals safe to avoid any injuries. He said it’s hard work, but they have to train the horses and drive them every morning for a couple of hours to get them acclimated to the heat and performing.

“They’re also on a lot of electrolytes, which is why we put electrolytes in their feed, they have electrolytes in their water,” said Lewis.

Lewis said they also keep an eye on them at all times and he compared them to professional athletes.

“They’re just like professional football teams or basketball teams,” said Lewis. “They’re worked, and muscled up and have become used to the heat, and they just kind of go with the flow we keep an eye on them. When one’s not feeling good, we take it under the hitch and we’ll put in a back, up and that’s how we keep the conditions.”

Lewis said their next show is Saturday evening He’s excited to see the horses performing and the reactions from the crowds.

