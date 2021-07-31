Branson police offer tips after spike in catalytic converter thefts

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department reports an increase in catalytic converter thefts over recent weeks.

Police say thieves are targeting vehicles in the Branson area that are parked in dimly lit lots or other areas not easily seen from roadways, according to a Facebook post Friday. Large trucks, high profile vehicles and SUV are among those highly-targeted.

Branson Police recommend the following tips to help prevent such thefts:

See Something, SAY Something! – If you see suspicious people, vehicles, or activity immediately Dial 911 and report it. Your 911 call provides officers the opportunity to investigate the situation and may possibly prevent crime.

Theft Prevention Devices - Auto part stores sell aftermarket devices designed to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Car alarm systems can also reduce theft.

Select your Parking Space – If you have a garage, park inside the garage and always close the garage door. If a garage is not available, park in a well-lit area.

Mark your Catalytic Converter – Mark your catalytic converter and other personal property with your Missouri Driver’s License number or vehicle identification number. Marking your personal property provides police a way to link stolen property back to the owner.

Report Thefts Immediately – Dial 911 immediately and report crime. Dialing 911 provides police a better opportunity to solve crimes.

Share Evidence with Law Enforcement – If you have located evidence or have surveillance video of any potential crime, sharing that evidence with law enforcement increases the opportunity to identify suspects.

