Nixa native Courtney Frerichs set to compete Saturday in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (KY3) - Nixa native Courtney Frerichs is set to compete in her second straight Summer Olympics.

Frerichs will compete in the women’s heat race Saturday, which is the qualifier for the 3000-meter steeplechase final at the Summer Olympic Games. The 3000-meter steeplechase women’s heat race is expected to begin around 7:10 p.m. CT on the USA Network.

A 2011 graduate of Nixa High School, Frerichs is competing in the Summer Olympics for the second time in five years. She qualified after finishing as the runner-up in the Women’s 3,000-Meter Steeplechase final Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

During her last Olympics bid five years ago, Courtney was coming off an NCAA National Title in the steeplechase while attending New Mexico. She made the U.S. Olympic team, then finished 11th in the competition.

In 2018, Frerichs set an American and North American record at the World Championships. She completed the 3,000 meters of steeplechase in just over nine minutes.

Check back for updates on Frerichs, the heat race and the Summer Olympics.

