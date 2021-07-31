Advertisement

Number of Missouri drowning deaths increasing in 2021

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Missouri recorded more drowning deaths in the first six months of this year than at any time since the patrol began recording drownings in 2008.

The patrol says 47 people have drowned since the beginning of the year. Those numbers do not include drownings officially listed as boating accidents.

The average number of drowning deaths for the first half of the year since 2008 is 39. Patrol spokesman Kyle Green said it is unclear why drownings have increased this year.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

