Springfield health leaders continue talks with state on COVID-19 response after alternate care site request withdrawn

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - State health and emergency leaders met with Springfield-Greene County Department health leaders Friday to discuss ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

Leaders discussed ambulance strikes teams and COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, in addition to the potential to expand services as needed. A team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Missouri SEMA met to discuss the future needs of the community.

The meeting comes one day after Springfield agencies withdrew a request to the state for an alternate care site, intended to help with an overflow of patients seeking hospital care for COVID-19.

Katie Towns, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, says the alternate care site was no longer an immediate need due to the action local hospitals took after weeks of rising cases.

“We were able to meet this morning with our federal and state partners,” said Towns during a news conference Friday. “We talked through all of the pieces of that puzzle that need to come through in order for that to happen. We are going to maintain those conversations moving forward because the unfortunate reality is with our vaccination rates the way they are currently, we will have this situation happen again.”

Through Thursday, ten ambulance teams had transported 107 COVID-19 patients to outside the area. Crews assisted 25 new patients Thursday. The monoclonal infusion center had served a total of 113 patients, who previously would have required treatment in a hospital setting, since it opened on July 23.

“Our state health and emergency management teams continue to work closely with Springfield-Greene County and federal partners to promote vaccination and meet critical health care needs,” said Gov. Parson.

