Springfield Police Department reports ‘severe staffing shortages,’ modifies business hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is cutting back hours at the headquarters on Chestnut Expressway.

The department says it is experiencing “severe staffing shortages,” leading to the modified hours. The staffing shortage is impacting not only sworn officers, but also professional support staff.

Starting next week, you can file “walk-in” reports Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The front lobby is closed on Sundays, while the south-side police station on West Battlefield remains closed to the public.

Some police reports can also be filed online. For a list of crimes that can be reported online, CLICK HERE.

