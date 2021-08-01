Advertisement

Arkansas doctors, nurses pushed to breaking point by COVID

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stands next to a chart displaying COVID-19 hospitalization data as...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stands next to a chart displaying COVID-19 hospitalization data as he speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Hutchinson announced he was calling a special session to take up a proposal to lift the state’s ban on face mask mandates in public schools. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some doctors and nurses in Arkansas say they are dealing with burnout and post-traumatic stress disorder after more than a year of battling the coronavirus pandemic, including a new wave of cases with younger patients.

Dr. Kathy Parnell, an internal medicine specialist at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette she has cried every single day the past week because she is losing young patients.  

COVID-19 cases continued to spread across Arkansas, due in part to the more contagious delta variant. Hospitals have continued to fill up with patients as the state’s vaccination rate remained one of the lowest in the country.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth treating record number of COVID-19 patients, CEO says hospitalizations could stabilize in upcoming week
Even with sun returning gradually through the day, afternoon temperatures will be about 10°...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moving out this morning
Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins 2nd heat in Tokyo Olympics, heading to finals
Woman dies after golf cart crash at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,000+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases

Latest News

Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
U.S. Court of Appeals grants request in College of the Ozarks case over gender identity directive
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Three Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
Republic Tiger Triathlon returns for 15th year
Republic Tiger Triathlon returns for 15th year