Arkansas doctors, nurses pushed to breaking point by COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some doctors and nurses in Arkansas say they are dealing with burnout and post-traumatic stress disorder after more than a year of battling the coronavirus pandemic, including a new wave of cases with younger patients.

Dr. Kathy Parnell, an internal medicine specialist at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette she has cried every single day the past week because she is losing young patients.

COVID-19 cases continued to spread across Arkansas, due in part to the more contagious delta variant. Hospitals have continued to fill up with patients as the state’s vaccination rate remained one of the lowest in the country.

