COVID-19 IN JULY: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 5,500+ cases, 32 deaths and 54% rise in hospitalizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 pushed to Springfield and Greene County to record levels throughout July, including weeks of rising cases, deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports the following COVID-19 numbers and trends from July 1-29:

5,561 new cases (Accounting for 14.5% of all reported cases)

32 deaths (Accounting for 6.5% of all reported deaths)

54.4% rise in hospitalizations

37 years old was the average age of people infected

41.93% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

While new COVID-19 cases in Greene County have dropped by 19% compared to the previous seven days, Greene County is also reporting a seven-day rolling average of 181 new cases, numbers comparable to January 2021, according to public health data.

CoxHealth entered the weekend treating 182 COVID-19 patients across its sites in southwest, which marks a new record since the start of the pandemic. On Sunday, CoxHealth reported another new record with 187 COVID-19 patients seeking treatment.

The COVID-19 Delta variant, which spreads more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be a factor behind surging case counts. Missouri health officials say vaccinations are the best form of defense to combat rising cases and hospitalizations.

