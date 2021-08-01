Howell County Sheriff’s Office arrests two as traffic stop leads to drug bust

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Saturday after a traffic stop led to a drug bust.

It happened around U.S. Highways 60 and 63 near Pomona. Authorities say a driver who had an obstructed license plate was pulled over because it was not plainly visible. A woman and a man told authorities they were traveling from Los Angeles, California to Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office says, during the traffic stop, the man and woman were arrested for illegally transporting a large quantity of marijuana. A photo from the sheriff’s office shows at least nine bags of unknown quantities.

Formal charges from the the Howell County Prosecutors Office are pending, per the sheriff’s office.

