Missouri lawmakers hold bipartisan COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - State lawmakers held a vaccine clinic Saturday afternoon with the goal of getting people in the southwest Missouri region vaccinated.

The vaccine clinic comes after weeks of rising cases in Springfield and the southwest Missouri area.

In Greene County, new COVID-19 cases have dropped by 19% compared to the previous seven days, according to public health data. However, the county is also reporting a seven-day rolling average of 181 new cases, which is comparable to levels the county had last winter.

State lawmakers want to people to know the vaccination efforts are not political.

“This is a healthcare decision. This is not a political decision,” said Missouri State Rep. John Black (R - 137th District). “I would hope this helps people a lot to see that it doesn’t matter their political party. You’re talking about the health of yourself and your family.”

Missouri State Rep. Betsy Fogle (D - 135th District) said it was amazing to see people come out on this hot day to get a shot.

“I talked with a gentleman earlier, and when I asked what brought him out today, he joked and said, ‘If Democrats and Republicans are showing up and agreeing on an issue, then there’s probably some truth to it,’” said Fogle.

Butch Morris said he was driving by when he saw the clinic going on and decided to get a vaccine.

“Just within the last 20 minutes, I got an email that an acquaintance of mine that had passed away from the new Delta variant,” said Morris during the clinic Saturday. “And I thought that’s too much of a coincidence that I would get that email, pass this site and not get my vaccination.”

Morris thought Saturday’s clinic was a great idea.

”I think that’s awesome. It should have been done from the very beginning.”

The official count of how many vaccinations were given is unknown.

“Today was never about the numbers of people vaccinated,” said Fogle. “It was just about showing each other that we can show up for our community working across the aisle. This issue is so much bigger than any one political party and that’s what democracy is.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

