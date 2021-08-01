Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins 2nd heat in Tokyo Olympics, heading to finals

TOKYO (KY3) - Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs earns a first-place finish in her heat of the 3,000-meter steeplechase, clinching a spot in the Tokyo Olympics final.

Frerichs wins the second heat in the steeplechase with a time of 9:19:34.

She will compete for a medal in the final on Wednesday Aug. 4 at 6 a.m. CT.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Nixa native Courtney Frerichs is set to compete in her second straight Summer Olympics.

Frerichs will compete in the women’s heat race Saturday, which is the qualifier for the 3000-meter steeplechase final at the Summer Olympic Games. The 3000-meter steeplechase women’s heat race is expected to begin around 7:55 p.m. CT on the USA Network.

There are 3 heats, and Frerichs will be competing in heat 2. She is the only American in that heat. First 3 finishers in each heat and the next 6 fastest runners will advance to the steeplechase final.

Race day is here!! I will be running in heat 2 of the steeplechase prelims! I feel fit and excited to race! Be sure to tune in: August 1st- 9:55 am here in Tokyo; July 31st- 7:55 pm CT! 🇺🇸⚡️🏃🏼‍♀️ #tokyo2020 #teamusa pic.twitter.com/g8yrAKy1Na — Courtney Frerichs (@courtfrerichs8) July 31, 2021

A 2011 graduate of Nixa High School, Frerichs is competing in the Summer Olympics for the second time in five years. She qualified after finishing as the runner-up in the Women’s 3,000-Meter Steeplechase final Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

During her last Olympics bid five years ago, Courtney was coming off an NCAA National Title in the steeplechase. She made the U.S. Olympic team, then finished 11th in the competition.

In 2018, Frerichs set an American and North American record at the World Championships. She completed the 3,000 meters of steeplechase in just over nine minutes.

Check back for updates on Frerichs, the heat race and the Summer Olympics.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.