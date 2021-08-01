Advertisement

Republic Tiger Triathlon returns for 15th year

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - We’re more than a week into the Summer Olympics, and in timely fashion, several athletes in Republic put their athletic abilities to the test Saturday afternoon.

The Republic Tiger Triathlon returned Saturday for its 15th year. Local athletes took the “Classic Sprint” which includes a 300 yard swim, 12.2 mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run.

The best time for the classic sprint goes to Nathan Hall with a time of 54 minutes and 56 seconds.

Awards were given to the top three men and women in several age groups and divisions.

