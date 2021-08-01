Advertisement

Three Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while in their custody.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department had placed 30-year-old Brandon Klorik in custody after responding to a welfare check call at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

“Due to his behavior, he was placed into custody. While in custody, Klorik became unresponsive and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to provide treatment,” Hot Springs Sgt. Patrick Langley said in a statement.

Klorik was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation into Klorik’s death.

Hot Springs is located about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

