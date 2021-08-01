Woman dies after golf cart crash at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Mo.

LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has died from injuries after a golf cart crash Friday night at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Lisa Ilsley, 57, of Fairfax, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say Ilsley was riding in a golf cart when a driver rounded a curve and traveled off a roadway. The golf cart then struck a tree and overturned, ejecting Ilsley and the driver.

Ilsley was airlifted to a Springfield hospital, but died from her injuries. The surviving driver was tested for alcohol and has not been identified, according to a crash report.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 80 deaths from crashes in 2021.

