Advertisement

Woman dies after golf cart crash at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Mo.

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has died from injuries after a golf cart crash Friday night at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Lisa Ilsley, 57, of Fairfax, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say Ilsley was riding in a golf cart when a driver rounded a curve and traveled off a roadway. The golf cart then struck a tree and overturned, ejecting Ilsley and the driver.

Ilsley was airlifted to a Springfield hospital, but died from her injuries. The surviving driver was tested for alcohol and has not been identified, according to a crash report.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 80 deaths from crashes in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on Glenstone Avenue
Driver killed in a crash near Evangel University in Springfield
Some storms overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and storms in the Ozarks tonight
Doctors say swimmer's itch is not common, but does happen.
On Your Side: Swim in lakes, creeks and rivers? Know about swimmer’s itch
Crowder.
Ozark Empire Fair: Crowder will not perform August 1, change made for weekend performance
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,000+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases

Latest News

Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins 2nd heat in Tokyo Olympics, heading to finals
Bipartisan Vaccine Clinic in Springfield
Missouri lawmakers hold bipartisan COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield
Missouri lawmakers hold bipartisan COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks uses convalescent plasma donations to treat someone within...
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks impacted by national blood shortage, in critical need of donations