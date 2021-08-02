Advertisement

2 motorcyclists hurt in a crash in Springfield, Mo.

Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.
Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two motorcyclists are in the hospital after a crash at Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Sunday night.

Police say the motorcycles were northbound on Campbell when an SUV attempted to make a left turn.

The motorcycles crashed into the passenger side of the SUV. Police tell us the driver of the SUV tried to make a turn on a flashing yellow light while the motorcyclists had a green light. Officers don’t believe the driver saw the motorcyclists. Lieutenant Jeremy Anderson reminds drivers to double check for motorcycles especially at night.

“There are a lot of motorcycles out on the streets. If drivers would just take an extra second to double check, to make sure nobody’s coming or no motorcycles are coming before making any turns,” said Anderson.

Police say one of the motorcyclists has critical injuries, but is in stable condition. The other motorcyclist is also in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

