Army veteran gets free new roof for his Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man and U.S. Army veteran has a new roof, thanks to a national program designed to honor veterans for their service.

Ron Burger served in the Army from 1968 to 1971. Since moving to Springfield, he’s been renovating his home and doing much of the work himself.

On Monday, workers from Midwest Roofing were on the job after Burger was selected to receive a new roof free of charge. He says it’s a wonderful experience and the help means a lot.

“It’s almost like a party,” said Burger. “Everybody’s been so nice. These guys up here are just absolutely amazing. I can’t express my gratitude, it makes me a little emotional, to know that I’m the recipient of this.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is on the job as well, providing additional repairs to the home. The organization worked with Habitat for Humanity to approve Burger for the National Roof Deployment Project.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.