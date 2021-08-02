Advertisement

Army veteran gets free new roof for his Springfield home

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man and U.S. Army veteran has a new roof, thanks to a national program designed to honor veterans for their service.

Ron Burger served in the Army from 1968 to 1971. Since moving to Springfield, he’s been renovating his home and doing much of the work himself.

On Monday, workers from Midwest Roofing were on the job after Burger was selected to receive a new roof free of charge. He says it’s a wonderful experience and the help means a lot.

“It’s almost like a party,” said Burger. “Everybody’s been so nice. These guys up here are just absolutely amazing. I can’t express my gratitude, it makes me a little emotional, to know that I’m the recipient of this.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is on the job as well, providing additional repairs to the home. The organization worked with Habitat for Humanity to approve Burger for the National Roof Deployment Project.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers
CoxHealth treating record number of COVID-19 patients, CEO says hospitalizations could stabilize in upcoming week
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.
2 motorcyclists hurt in a crash in Springfield, Mo.
Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion

Latest News

Push for public vote on new Missouri gas tax increase tabled
The National Retail Federation estimates that families will spend an average of $849 on...
On Your Side: What to buy in August
Branson, Mo. Police Department sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
A wave of vandalism hit several different areas of Mountain Home over the weekend. Police...
Police investigate more than a dozen reports of vandalism in Mountain Home, Ark.
Ozark Fire District.
Record number of calls for some SWMO fire departments