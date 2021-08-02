Drury University continues push to vaccinate students, offers incentives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A handful of incentives are on the table for students at Drury University to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson says three students will receive $1,000 in tuition discounts for the fall or spring semester. Other incentives include parking permits, a free laptop, bookstore vouchers, gift cards and a free night in the president’s suite at a home basketball game.

The university says if 55 percent of the student body is vaccinated, there will be a campus event to celebrate. If the university reaches 70 percent, there will be an additional day added to fall break.

“We are strongly encouraging all of our students to get vaccinated,” said Mike Brothers of Drury University. “We’re not requiring it at Drury, but we’re strongly recommending it, and the people that are leading the charge on that are our student leaders.”

The university is also offering employee incentives through health care premium reimbursements and cash incentives for those who are not on the university health care plan.

