ELECTION DAY: A few counties, municipalities deciding tax issues Tuesday in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A few counties and municipalities in the Ozarks will decide tax issues on Tuesday.

Sales tax increases for law enforcement highlight the August 3 ballot with issues in Republic and Camden County. If you live in the Springfield city limits, you will not vote on anything. There are no races featuring candidates.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Below is a summary of the issues on the ballot.

ON THE BALLOTS:

Brookline Fire Protection District: A 50-cent tax levy increase for property owners in the fire district would add seven more full-time firefighters. The district covers Greene and Christian Counties.

Camden County: A measure on Tuesday’s ballot calls for 1/4-cent sales tax increase. The funding would allow the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to hire more deputies and increase their pay. The proposal could allow the sheriff’s office to hire 10 more deputies and offer competitive wages.

City of Humansville: The city of Humansville is asking its residents to approve a tax levy increase for its special road district.

City of Lebanon: The proposal calls for a half-cent increase on the sales tax in the city of Lebanon. This measure would replace the park tax levy collected on real and personal property. The Lebanon Park Board says the sales tax is the most fair option for its residents and will help the city keep up with the demand for growth in its parks.

City of Merriam Woods: The city is asking voters to approve an increase of 50 cents on its tax levy for a special road improvement fund.

City of Morrisville: The city is asking its residents to approve a bond issue to improve its sewer system.

City of Republic: The city of Republic proposes calls for a sales tax increase of 3/4 of a cent, which is intended to provide funding for Republic’s police and fire departments. Republic city leaders say the tax would allow the city to add 12 more police officers and 14 firefighters. The city says its police and fire departments haven’t grown in nearly 15 years.

Taney County: The county is asking for voters to approve a 1/2-cent sales tax increase for sewer improvements.

Walnut Grove School District: The district is asking voters for a fourth time to approve a tax levy for improvements at the school, including safety measures. A similar proposal narrowly failed in April.

You can see the entire sample ballots here: https://www.ky3.com/2021/07/09/sample-ballots-see-ballots-august-2021-election/

You can check out results after the polls close here: https://www.ky3.com/politics/election-results/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.