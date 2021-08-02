Advertisement

Fire crews around southwest Missouri see huge increase in calls over summer

According to the Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief, for the month of July, they set an all time record of 242 calls.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews around the southwest Missouri region are seeing a huge uptick in calls over the summer.

According to Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Richard Stirts, for the month of July, they had an all-time record of 242 calls. On average, the district usually only sees around 133 in July.

Stirts says his district has been recently. He said crews have seen a big increase in medical calls and vehicle fires this summer.

“This last week, we have been slammed with calls that are keeping us very busy. Typically, in the summertime, our calls go down. So this is different,” said Stirts.

The Ozark Fire Protection District is another district experiencing an increase in calls.

“Overall, in 2020, we ran 2,500 calls. As of July 2021, we have ran more than 2,000 calls,” said Rob Crawford, the Deputy Fire Chief with the Ozark Fire Protection District.

According to Crawford, some factors contributing to their higher call volume are more travelers on U.S. Highway 65 and a growing population.

Crawford also expressed that in 2020, they reduced their number of calls they responded to, which affected their numbers.

“In the pandemic, we did reduce the number of calls we went to. So that affected our call volume for last year, but we did not do that this year,” said Crawford.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

