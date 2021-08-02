Advertisement

Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases

By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly one in five new COVID cases in the U.S. last week came from just one state, Florida.

More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.

That’s greater than 19% of the 577,000 cases reported in the entire country.

Texas was next highest, with 11.7% of overall cases, followed by California with 11.5%.

Of the five states reporting the highest proportion of new cases, only California has vaccinated more than half of its population.

The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday forbidding schools from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers
CoxHealth treating record number of COVID-19 patients, CEO says hospitalizations could stabilize in upcoming week
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Sprinkles in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: August starting off cool

Latest News

MSHP: Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks drowns near Shady Gators
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated