Greene County Clerk explains preparations and precautions at polling sites for Tuesday’s election

Greene County is ready to go for Tuesday’s elections
(KY3)
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a limited election day in Missouri.

In Greene County, Republic is one of three locations that will have elections on Tuesday. The cities of Brookline and Walnut Grove are the other two with polling places.

Even though it’s not a primary election, the preparations and precautions will be similar to recent elections.

“We have a ten-week preparation time that we have for every election,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. “And so we take every election seriously.”

He added they do everything they can to make sure voters have the best experience possible when they cast their ballots.

This includes safety precautions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re gonna use the same precautions for our elections team as the voters come in to vote,” said Schoeller. “So they will have masks, they’ll have the plexiglass shields. We’ll be sanitizing surfaces throughout the day to make sure that everything accommodates the voter.”

For voters who will be heading out, Schoeller has a request concerning masks.

“We just ask that voters be mindful that if you’ve been around someone recently who’s tested positive for COVID to think about your neighbor and consider wearing a mask when you go in,” he said. “But certainly we will not be imposing any mask mandate.”

Polls in Missouri open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Also, there is no election taking place in Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

