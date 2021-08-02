Greene County Judicial Facility requires masking as COVID-19 cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Masks are now required in the Greene County Judicial Courts and Juvenile facilities. The order comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages areas with high transmission rates for the Delta Variant to require masking indoors. Greene County is one of the hundred plus counties with a high rate.

Presiding Judge Michael Cordonnier issued the order. Anyone entering the judicial building or juvenile facility is required to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth and they need to try to stay three feet away from other people when possible.

The order says judges are allowed to ask lawyers, litigants and others to remove their mask when talking. Cordonnier is encouraging judges, court staff and attorneys to use video conferencing whenever possible to limit in-person courtroom appearances.

Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said he agrees with the order.

“It’s an important measure both for the protection of our workforce so that we can ensure that we can continue to serve the public,” said Patterson. “We can’t control who has to come to the courthouse. We need to be able to serve those folks, whether they be witnesses, victims, or criminal defendants. We had to do whatever we can to protect not only the public coming into that setting but also our workforce so that we could continue to do that work and serve the public.”

The Municipal Divisions in Greene County, including Ash Grove, Battlefield,Fair Grove, Republic, Springfield, Strafford, Walnut Grove and Willard also have to follow the order.

