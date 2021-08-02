Advertisement

Lawsuit over St. Louis mask rules sent back to state court

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge on Sunday ruled that state courts should handle a lawsuit to overturn St. Louis-area mask mandates.

Judge Stephen Clark of the Eastern Missouri U.S. District Court sent the case back to state court, saying that the mask-mandate challenge primarily deals with state laws.

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt last week filed the lawsuit in state court in hopes of blocking the new mask mandates in St. Louis city and county, which took effect last week.

Lawyers for the city and county later asked a federal judge to take up the case instead.

But Clark ruled that the the issue deals with state laws on local health orders almost exclusively. He said local judges should be the ones to decide the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers
CoxHealth treating record number of COVID-19 patients, CEO says hospitalizations could stabilize in upcoming week
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Sprinkles in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: August starting off cool

Latest News

MSHP: Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks drowns near Shady Gators
Sprinkles in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: August starting off cool
City of Lake Ozark
City of Lake Ozark approves ordinance for food trucks
Marketing Financial.
Officials, customers in Springfield explain how COVID-19 diagnosis could impact life insurance coverage