Leigh’s Lost and Found: Senior Hound mix found looking for food in garbage cans

By Leigh Moody
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found sniffing around garbage cans, looking for food.

She’s definitely on the thin side and she’s what’s considered a senior citizen dog.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “she does have fairly stained teeth. They’re a little worn and have some tartar building up on them. That all tells us that she’s at least a senior girl. We’re thinking she’s at least six years old, maybe eight.”

Some people spotted the Hound mix foraging for food around Jefferson and Sunset on July 17th.

It’s possible she’s been lost for awhile since her toenails are overgrown and she is very skinny. She also has a couple of skin tags typical in older dogs and a few scars from possible previous injuries.

She doesn’t have a collar, tag or chip but she’s very sweet and socialized with people and other dogs.

If you recognize this dog or have lost your pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also search the shelter’s photo gallery of found animals on their website. And anyone can post a lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

