Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks, last seen near Shady Gators

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

MSHP has not yet confirmed the identity of the missing man, but tells KY3 he was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday near Shady Gators, possibly near the water.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with trying to locate the man.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

