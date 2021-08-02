Advertisement

Mike Pence to speak during College of the Ozarks event over patriotic education

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak during an upcoming College of the Ozarks event promoting patriotic education.

College of the Ozarks is hosting The National Symposium on Patriotic Education from Sept. 16-17. Pence will be a featured speaker for a live digital event as part of the symposium, according to an announcement from the College of the Ozarks.

Pence is the fourth featured speaker to be announced by College of the Ozarks as part of The National Symposium on Patriotic Education.

