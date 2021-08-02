MSHP: Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks drowns near Shady Gators

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend has been recovered, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Cornelious Anderson, 20, of Elwood, Kansas, drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks after he went missing Saturday. Next of kin have been notified.

MSHP tells KY3 that Anderson was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday near Shady Gators. According to a MSHP report, Anderson reportedly entered the water by security at Shady Gators and did not resurface.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with search efforts for Anderson, who was recovered near the 7.5 mile mark of the main channel.

MSHP Troop I, which covers the Lake of the Ozarks region, has reported seven drownings this year, including five in July.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

