Advertisement

MSHP: Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks drowns near Shady Gators

(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend has been recovered, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Cornelious Anderson, 20, of Elwood, Kansas, drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks after he went missing Saturday. Next of kin have been notified.

MSHP tells KY3 that Anderson was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday near Shady Gators. According to a MSHP report, Anderson reportedly entered the water by security at Shady Gators and did not resurface.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with search efforts for Anderson, who was recovered near the 7.5 mile mark of the main channel.

MSHP Troop I, which covers the Lake of the Ozarks region, has reported seven drownings this year, including five in July.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers
CoxHealth treating record number of COVID-19 patients, CEO says hospitalizations could stabilize in upcoming week
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Sprinkles in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: August starting off cool

Latest News

Sprinkles in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: August starting off cool
Lawsuit over St. Louis mask rules sent back to state court
City of Lake Ozark
City of Lake Ozark approves ordinance for food trucks
Marketing Financial.
Officials, customers in Springfield explain how COVID-19 diagnosis could impact life insurance coverage