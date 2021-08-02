Advertisement

Police investigate more than a dozen reports of vandalism in Mountain Home, Ark.

A wave of vandalism hit several different areas of Mountain Home over the weekend. Police believe all cases are connected.(KY3)
A wave of vandalism hit several different areas of Mountain Home over the weekend. Police believe all cases are connected.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A wave of vandalism over the weekend left Mountain Home residents in shock, leading to damage of more than a dozen vehicles and businesses.

There were at least 16 reported cases of vandalism within the town over the weekend, according to the Mountain Home Police Department. There is a possibility more reports could be filed in Baxter County.

Several cars had slashed tires and broken windshields. Law enforcement believes all of the reported cases are connected with the majority of damage happening in the late hours of Friday night.

Police have been investigating the incidents, but no arrests have been made at this time. The Mountain Home Police Department says they have identified three suspects, and all are believed to be juveniles.

Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion

