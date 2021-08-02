Police investigate more than a dozen reports of vandalism in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A wave of vandalism over the weekend left Mountain Home residents in shock, leading to damage of more than a dozen vehicles and businesses.

There were at least 16 reported cases of vandalism within the town over the weekend, according to the Mountain Home Police Department. There is a possibility more reports could be filed in Baxter County.

Several cars had slashed tires and broken windshields. Law enforcement believes all of the reported cases are connected with the majority of damage happening in the late hours of Friday night.

Police have been investigating the incidents, but no arrests have been made at this time. The Mountain Home Police Department says they have identified three suspects, and all are believed to be juveniles.

