Rock group ‘A Day To Remember’ coming to Springfield in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A rock group has planned an October concert in Springfield.

Hard rock group “A Day To Remember” will headline a show at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The show will also include performances from Asking Alexandria and Point North.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 417-873-7000.

Based in Florida and founded in the early 2000s, each of A Day To Remember’s releases have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s rock, indie or alternative charts. The band boasts more than 500 million views on YouTube and more than 800 million streams on Spotfiy. Its most recent album, “You’re Welcome,” was released earlier this year.

Drury University has also set a new date for a performance by pop and R&B artist blackbear. The show is now set for Friday, Oct. 29.

