Slowdowns expected on parts of James River Freeway Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Traffic on James River Freeway between Glenstone Avenue and U.S. 65 could be stopped for short periods of time Tuesday morning.

Crews will remove tresses and signs over the freeway. This is part of the James River Freeway widening project.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule. The work is scheduled to begin just after midnight and end by 6:00 Tuesday morning.

