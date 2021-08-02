Taney County Animal Control temporarily closes down due to respiratory outbreak in dogs

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Animal Control closed down July 28 due to an upper respiratory outbreak in dogs around the area.

Veterinarians and the Taney County Commission said the sickness is not related COVID-19 or the kennel cough, but believed to be Mycoplasma SPP. Through this, bacteria can cause a dry-hacking cough, production of white foam or phlegm, and a loss of appetite in animals.

Animal Control is looking to protect the animals, and they are not alone. A boarding facility owner in Taney County said the pet’s health must come first.

“I don’t want any dogs getting sick in my facility. When it comes down to that, I will close it down. The money doesn’t mean anything,” said Tom Fierstine. “The health of the dog comes first.”

Taney County Animal Control officials said multiple dogs are being put on medication, and protocols have been put in place to mitigate the spread of the outbreak.

Fierstine said he has been fortunate so far.

“I’m probably lucky,” said Fierstine, who also does rigorous cleaning and checks to prevent this from happening.

“I wash it down, gets washed out, bleached out. After every dog has come, 100% bleach it. I also screen the dogs as good as I can,” said Fierstine.

Fierstine also said he won’t hesitate to shut down to protect the dogs.

“If I got to close it down, I’ll close it down. If it gets that bad, I’ll close it down. It’ll be sterilized,” said Fierstine.

Taney County Animal Control officials said they should open back up this week.

