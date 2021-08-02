Advertisement

Taney County Animal Control temporarily closes down due to respiratory outbreak in dogs

(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Animal Control closed down July 28 due to an upper respiratory outbreak in dogs around the area.

Veterinarians and the Taney County Commission said the sickness is not related COVID-19 or the kennel cough, but believed to be Mycoplasma SPP. Through this, bacteria can cause a dry-hacking cough, production of white foam or phlegm, and a loss of appetite in animals.

Animal Control is looking to protect the animals, and they are not alone. A boarding facility owner in Taney County said the pet’s health must come first.

“I don’t want any dogs getting sick in my facility. When it comes down to that, I will close it down. The money doesn’t mean anything,” said Tom Fierstine. “The health of the dog comes first.”

Taney County Animal Control officials said multiple dogs are being put on medication, and protocols have been put in place to mitigate the spread of the outbreak.

Fierstine said he has been fortunate so far.

“I’m probably lucky,” said Fierstine, who also does rigorous cleaning and checks to prevent this from happening.

“I wash it down, gets washed out, bleached out. After every dog has come, 100% bleach it. I also screen the dogs as good as I can,” said Fierstine.

Fierstine also said he won’t hesitate to shut down to protect the dogs.

“If I got to close it down, I’ll close it down. If it gets that bad, I’ll close it down. It’ll be sterilized,” said Fierstine.

Taney County Animal Control officials said they should open back up this week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth treating record number of COVID-19 patients, CEO says hospitalizations could stabilize in upcoming week
Hazy conditions will persist
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hazy conditions will continue in the Ozarks
Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins 2nd heat in Tokyo Olympics, heading to finals
Woman dies after golf cart crash at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,400+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,000 cases

Latest News

Carnival rides and delicious food might be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to...
Youth livestock shows at Ozark Empire Fair teach kids about agriculture industry
Youth livestock shows teach kids about the agriculture industry
Springfield residents weigh in as CDC recommends masking indoors in high COVID-19 transmission...
Springfield residents weigh in as CDC recommends masking indoors in high COVID-19 transmission areas
Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers