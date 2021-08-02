Tornado siren malfunction causes multiple false alarms in Doolittle, Mo.

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - A tornado siren malfunction has caused several false alarms over the past few days in Doolittle.

Clear, sunny skies and a tornado siren still started blaring on Friday.

”You know, we started getting messages on our Facebook page and asking, ‘why the tornado sirens going off?’ And that’s a good question,” Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District Chief Brandon Williams said.

The fire district shut the sirens down manually, but they still went of that night and the next day nearly 10 times.

”I went to each tornado siren because it’s hard to tell which tornado siren it was,” Williams said.

Eventually he pinpointed the problem siren, located just off of Highway C near Doolittle Outer Road. After speaking with the siren company, Williams determined a few possible issues.

”Someone was either we thought maybe somebody was able to get those the frequency tones and enter into basically a computer somehow and send them off that way,” he said.

It could also be interference from an unknown source, or a problem with the equipment itself.

”Or basically the tornado siren just happened to malfunction, a part went bad. We really haven’t been able to determine the cause,” Williams said.

Another siren to the southeast is still working as well as one in Jerome.

Williams said if there is severe weather in the forecast, residents should make sure they have a way to monitor those conditions. He also said if you live near those other siren to keep an ear out and let the fire district know if they sound too.

