Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Amphitheater has announced that a Willie Nelson show scheduled for mid-August has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Nelson and special guests were previously scheduled to perform at the Ozarks Amphitheater on Aug. 16.

According to the Ozarks Amphitheater, all tickets previously purchased will be honored at the new show, which will be announced on a later date.

If you cannot make the new date, refunds will be available at point of purchase when the new date is announced.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.