Women jumping into Double Dutch create an exercise movement

By WBBM staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - It’s a childhood pastime turned modern-day workout.

“When we jumped Double Dutch, that was a happy place,” said Pamela Robinson, founder of the 40+ Double Dutch Club.

“Get fit while you’re having fun doing it,” said group member Stephanie Roberts.

The idea hopped into Robinson’s head a few years back at a Memorial Day party.

The 40+ Double Dutch Club started with a group in the south suburbs of Chicago so busy with their families and jobs they struggled to find time for fitness.

“But now there are so many women who are realizing the importance of making the time,” Robinson said.

Word started to get out about the group, and soon they grew to other parts of Chicago and other parts of the country.

Members from those other chapters flew into Chicago for their first National Play Day, held Saturday and Sunday.

“We have women flying in from New York, from Orlando, from Arizona,” Robinson said.

Florence Ellis is just in from New York City. She discovered the group on Facebook and got people hopping all over the Big Apple, “the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island.”

But with COVID cases rising, the group had to adjust on the fly.

Robinson said they consulted with the city’s health department and required negative COVID tests at the national play date, even for vaccinated members.

“We’re taking whatever safety recommendations we need to because we want to protect all of our sisters who are coming in,” Robinson said.

Some of the members met each other in person for the first time.

“When I joined this movement, I felt like I had sisters who held me close near and dear,” Roberts said.

It’s a safe bet they’ll jump right into a lasting friendship.

