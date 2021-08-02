On Your Side: What to buy in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are sizzling savings in August. On Your Side breaks down some of the best deals.

Back-to-school sales

Here’s how to save the most. Make a list of what your kids already have. That way, you’re only buying what they need. Buy supplies in bulk. The Missouri Sales Tax Holiday Weekend runs from Aug. 6-8.

When it comes to clothes, maybe just buy one or two new outfits. Buy more after the first week of school, when the kids know what their friends are wearing. Don’t forget, thrift shops often have name brand clothes for a quarter of the price compared to new.

Buy a laptop

You won’t see these mark-offs until Black Friday. Many retailers will offer discounted bundles that could include software, a case, and even a printer. You’ll see low prices on desktops. Don’t forget, these savings can benefit anyone, not just college-bound students.

Buy dorm decor

Expect discounts on dorm essentials. We’re talking containers, shower supplies and small appliances.

Buy outdoor products

Selection is not great, but late August is when you’ll save the most on a new lawn mower. Perhaps buy a grill, patio furniture, garden supplies. You’ll get some use out of it now before you store the items for winter.

Keep these dates in mind for potential specials

August 6 is National Root Beer Float Day.

August 8 is National Frozen Custard Day.

August 24 is National Waffle Day.

