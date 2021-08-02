Youth livestock shows at Ozark Empire Fair teach kids about agriculture industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Carnival rides and delicious food might be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to the Ozark Empire Fair, but agriculture is really what it’s all about.

Youth livestock shows are just one way to help kids learn about the agriculture industry.

”The youth livestock shows that we have here at the Ozark Empire Fair are very important just to maintain agriculture,” said Beef Cattle Coordinator Matt Crutcher.

”Agriculture is where everything comes from. Food, clothing, you name it. It starts with agriculture,” said youth cattle showman Collin Mcintyre.

Mcintyre has been showing cows since he was ten years old. He spent Sunday showing Hadley Artz the ropes before her first cattle show.

”Probably the best thing is getting to go and see what the cattle look like in tie-outs,” said Mcintyre.

While Hadley didn’t walk away with the grand prize, she did make some great memories.

”It was an experience, it was a good one,” said Artz.

Showing livestock is just a small way kids can be involved in agriculture, but officials say they learn some big lessons in the ring.

”They’re the hard workers, the non-complainers. They’re the ones that get out there do what they need to do and get done and do it with a smile on their face,” said Crutcher.

Ryleigh Morris is the Vice President of the Ash Grove FFA Chapter. On Sunday, her heifer Big Bertha won the Grand Supreme title.

”I’ve learned probably more responsibility and a lot more skills in life than I probably would in a classroom, so that’s why it’s so important to me,” said Ryleigh Morris

So with a little luck and a lot of hard work, these kids will be ready to be leaders in the agriculture industry.

