Advertisement

2 men arrested for a catalytic converter theft in Springfield

Two arrested after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield.
Two arrested after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police arrested two men after they found a stolen catalytic converter in their car.

Police were called to the 2100 hundred block of East Cherry Monday morning when a witness saw the men cutting the catalytic converter from a car on a lot. The witness gave police a description of the car the men drove away in.

A sergeant found the car at a Kum and Go on north Glenstone where the men were arrested.

Formal charges are pending.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’
Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.
2 motorcyclists hurt in a crash in Springfield, Mo.
MSHP: Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks drowns near Shady Gators
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,000 cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases

Latest News

With scattered clouds and a northeast breeze, afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool air hanging on
Cool air hanging on for now
Springfield Public Schools, Springfield Cardinals team up for vaccination clinic
salem water tower
Electric customers in Salem could see a monthly rate increase to cover winter blast costs