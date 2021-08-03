2 men arrested for a catalytic converter theft in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police arrested two men after they found a stolen catalytic converter in their car.

Police were called to the 2100 hundred block of East Cherry Monday morning when a witness saw the men cutting the catalytic converter from a car on a lot. The witness gave police a description of the car the men drove away in.

A sergeant found the car at a Kum and Go on north Glenstone where the men were arrested.

Formal charges are pending.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.