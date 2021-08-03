2 men arrested for a catalytic converter theft in Springfield
Aug. 3, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
Police arrested two men after they found a stolen catalytic converter in their car.
Police were called to the 2100 hundred block of East Cherry Monday morning when a witness saw the men cutting the catalytic converter from a car on a lot. The witness gave police a description of the car the men drove away in.
A sergeant found the car at a Kum and Go on north Glenstone where the men were arrested.
Formal charges are pending.
