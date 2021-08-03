3 Greene County communities voted on issues today

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says he expects about an 8% turnout for Tuesday’s election day.

August elections are typically slow ones, but no less important than any other. Not only in Republic, but in Brookline Fire Protection District and the Walnut Grove School District, people have had a chance to make their voice heard.

It’s something that can’t be done without the help of polling place volunteers.

“I enjoy doing it, seeing everybody,” said Walnut Grove Polling Place Volunteer Nancy White. “It’s a long day, but fulfilling day.”

White has been volunteering to man the polls for about 15 years. Before that, it was her mother-in-law.

“She asked me to help out one time,” said White. “And I enjoyed doing it.”

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is glad White and other folks take the time out of their day to make it happen.

“It means everything because, you know, it’s clearly, this is a citizen-driven process on election day,” said Schoeller.

It’s another election day in the midst of a pandemic.

White was asked if she thought about skipping helping out because of it.

“No, not really,” she began. “We knew they’d take care of us and we appreciate, you know, all the things they did to help us keep things clean and make it safe for us.”

“We have folks that are more than willing to have the mask on, to have the shield, to do things necessary to make sure it’s a clean, safe voting atmosphere for every voter,” said Schoeller.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.