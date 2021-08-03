Advertisement

Camden County deputies arrest man for disturbance at polling place

Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man accused of causing a disturbance at a polling place on Tuesday.

The deputies responded to the Autumn Village office in Camdenton Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the man disrupted the internet by damaging a modem and the phone lines. They say the man then broke into the office at Rippling Waters, a nearby resort, where he pulled a knife on an employee. Deputies arrested him a short time later.

Voters in the county are deciding a sales tax increase deputy pay and add more deputies.

