Camden County deputies arrest man for disturbance at polling place

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man accused of causing a disturbance at a polling place on Tuesday.

The deputies responded to the Autumn Village office in Camdenton Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the man disrupted the internet by damaging a modem and the phone lines. They say the man then broke into the office at Rippling Waters, a nearby resort, where he pulled a knife on an employee. Deputies arrested him a short time later.

Voters in the county are deciding a sales tax increase deputy pay and add more deputies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.