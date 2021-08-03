Catalytic converter thieves hit west Springfield business again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Catalytic converter thieves have targeted a business in west Springfield over the past few months.

Thieves hit vehicles at the Sunbeam Discount Bakery store Sunday night. Investigators say they have eight police reports from the location since February. Kevin Reeves believes there have been 24 catalytic converters stolen in the last few months. The business’ surveillance camera caught the thieves in action. Reeves scared the thieves away after pulling up to the building. He says the car appears to be a four-door silver Chrysler 300. It appears to be damaged on the passenger side front fender and door area. Reeves says the thieves stole one catalytic converter. He believes they were trying to steal a second one.

The thieves have stolen two different catalytic converters off of one of the business’ trucks since February. Individual distributors own or lease the trucks, so the loss comes out of the driver’s pockets.

“So any expenses, whether it is fuel, oil changes, tires, theft of batteries and catalytic converters, that’s things I’ve had stolen off of mine, fuel lines being cut for fuel being stolen, that’s happened here,” said Reeves.

Police say they made two more arrests related to the thefts of catalytic converters in east Springfield on Monday. A witness called police about a theft in progress. The witness gave a description of the suspect vehicle. Police found two men in a car matching the description at a gas station on North Glenstone, with the catalytic converter found in the car.

