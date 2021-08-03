Advertisement

Charges filed against both suspects in northwest Arkansas cop’s death

Shawna Cash/Elijah Andazola/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Shawna Cash/Elijah Andazola/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed charges against two people accused of running over and killing an Arkansas police officer in June.

Authorities say Shawna Cash struck Pea Ridge police Officer Kevin Apple with her car and dragged him after he approached the vehicle at a convenience store. She and her passenger, 18-year-old Elijah Andazola, were arrested.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday that Cash is charged with capital murder and several other counts. Andazola is charged with being an accomplice to capital murder and escape. They are being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

