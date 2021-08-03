CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive charged with car theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

James Lee Dutton, 42 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with car theft. James Lee Dutton also faces a drug charge. Detectives believe he could be involved in burglaries, assaults and thefts in Greene County.

Dutton is 6′0″ tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on the right side of his face near his temple. Investigators say the 42-year-old has connections in Rogersville, and could be in Howell County.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.